LuAnn Funk, 61, St. Anthony

July 14, 1963 - January 12, 2025

attachment-LuAnn Funk loading...

Services celebrating the life of LuAnn “Annie” Funk, age 61, of St. Anthony, will be at 11:00 AM Friday, January 17, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Farming Township. Luann died at her home in St. Anthony on Sunday, January 12. There will be a visitation from 4-8:00 PM Thursday, January 16, at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in Albany and again after 10:00 AM Friday at the Church. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Annie was born July 14, 1963, to John and Hildegard (Arceneau) Lemke of Avon. Her mother passed when she was 11. After her mother’s death, Annie was raised by other family members; she graduated from Crosby-Ironton High School in 1981. She moved back to Albany and worked at the Melrose Nursing Home as a nurse's aid. She also worked at Funky’s Restaurant/bar where she met the love of her life, Joe Funk. Joe and Annie Married May 12, 1984. They started farming north of Albany and raised 3 children. In 2019, they moved to St. Anthony. Annie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She enjoyed working part-time as a bartender at the Landing and then Schifflers; traveling with Joe and friends; gardening, motorcycle and snowmobile riding; camping; fishing, and stirring the fire. She loved life on the farm with her husband raising their children. Annie was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Farming Township; Annie loved Jesus. For the last 8 years of her life, she battled PSP, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, which eventually took her life at such a young age,

Annie is survived by her husband, Joseph Funk, St. Anthony; her three children, Alissa (Jason Stueve) Funk, St. Anthony; Jessica (John) Richardson, Albany; and Derik (Amber) Funk, Albany; her stepdaughter, Sarah French, Las Angeles; and eight grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters and brothers: Stella Bredeck, St. Cloud; Susan (Gerald) Funk, Long Prairie; Kevin (Marlene) Lemke, Avon; and Betty (David) Klug, Winsted.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers and sisters, Eugene Lemke; Jim Lemke, Carl Lemke; Luella Lehner and Carol Brix, and David Lemke.

We would like to thank the community and friends for their support. We would like to thank Annie’s church family and the Ladies Aid for their prayers and support. Thank you to Moments Hospice for all that you did to support Annie and her Family.