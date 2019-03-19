Lowell O. Thompson, 87, St.Cloud

October 4, 1931 - March 19, 2019

A graveside service will be held 11:00 A.M. Monday, March 25, 2019, at the Grace Lutheran Cemetery in Dawson, MN for Lowell O. Thompson who passed away March 19, 2019, at the VA Health Care System in St. Cloud, MN.

Lowell was born in Dawson, MN on October 4, 1931, to the late Ervin and Delia (Bjerstedt) Thompson.

Lowell joined the United States Army and earned the Korean Service Medal with three Bronze Stars.

He enjoyed working with his hands, riding his motorcycle in 48 states, and was a proud member of the local Carpenters Union.

Lowell is survived by his grandson, Jeramie Thompson of Utah, Best friend, Randy Wold.