November 20, 1954 – December 29, 2025

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home loading...

Lowell S. Mortrude, 71, of St. Cloud, Minnesota passed away unexpectedly at his home on December 29, 2025. There will be a private family service.

Lowell was born on November 20, 1954, in Roseau, Minnesota to Dr. Lowell A. Mortrude and Marcella M. (Mekash) Mortrude. He graduated from Apollo High School in 1971 and from St. Cloud State in 1975 with a degree in archaeology. He also obtained a degree from St. Cloud Technical College. Lowell had a fairly long career with Northern States Power.

Lowell was an animal lover and was seldom without at least one cat in his household. One of his most unique pets was his tortoise. He enjoyed traveling with some of his favorite destinations being Isla Mujeres, Mexico and Key West, FL. Another passion of his was film making. He was involved with a group that made several films with at least one having been shown at the Walker Art Institute. He was also extremely fond of spending time at the lake with family, including his siblings, nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his two sisters Nancy Botz, Judy Mortrude and his brother Stuart Mortrude.

Lowell was preceded in death by his parents. To honor Lowell’s love of books, memorials to the Great River Regional Library would be welcome.