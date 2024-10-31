Lowell G. Witte, 79, Sartell

March 15, 1945 - October 30, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2024 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Lowell Witte, age 79, who passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and entombment will be at Sacred Heart Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and one hour prior to the services Tuesday. Parish prayers will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Lowell was born March 15, 1945 to Herman and Nellie (Cordes) Witte and was raised in Browns Valley, MN. He married Mary Jane Gangl on July 11, 1970 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Buckman. Lowell worked as a Service Technician for Chader Business Equipment. After retiring, he worked as a courtesy driver for Tenvoorde Ford. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Lowell enjoyed going for walks, socializing, playing cards, and volunteering at church. He was kind and loved spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Jane of Sartell; daughters, Lisa (Joe DeSmith) Witte of Hastings, Renee Mastey of Sauk Rapids, and Laura (Bob) Hillmer of Sartell; and grandchildren, Sydney and Samantha Millard, Sara and Ryan Mastey, Megan and Adam Hillmer. He was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Todd Mastey; granddaughter, Stacey Millard; and siblings, Dale, Lorraine, Dorthy, Merlin “Bub”, Marvin, Leland “Bid”, Ronald, Jack, and Larry.