Louise M. Baribeau, 95

September 27, 1929 - Decvember 7, 2024

A private family service and burial will be held for Louise M Baribeau, age 95, who passed away December 7, 2024.

Louise was born September 27, 1929 in Sauk Rapids, MN to Benjamin & Tilda (Schaefer) Johnson. She attended Sauk Rapids High School and married Francis Duea in 1947 in Sauk Rapids, MN. Francis died in a car accident in 1961. She married Eugene Baribeau in 1973. Louise was a secretary at Trinity Lutheran Church, where she was a member for many years and later belonged to Redeemer Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. Louise enjoyed traveling, reading, and playing cards.

Louise is survived by her sons, Terrance (JoAnn) of St. Joseph, Mark (Connie) of Sauk Rapids, Dana (Doretta) of St. Cloud; daughter, Bonita of Sauk Rapids, seven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Donald and Darrell, sister Dolores, daughter Michelle and husbands Francis Duea and Eugene Baribeau.

A special thanks to the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home Memory Care staff and the Hospice staff of Centracare for the excellent care that they provided.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Good Shepherd Lutheran Home Chapel or American Diabetes Association.