Louise H. Landowski, 84, Sartell and formerly of Duelm

July 20, 1935 - March 4, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Country Manor Chapel in Sartell for Louise H. Landowski, age 84, of Sartell and formerly of Duelm, who passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Country Manor Campus in Sartell. Reverend Gregory Lieser will officiate. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.

Louise was born on July 20, 1935 to Alois and Hildegard (Vos) Thell in St. Cloud, Minnesota. She graduated from the Braille and Sight Saving School in Fairbault. She worked for the Spaniol Hotel in St. Cloud and Fingerhut in Princeton. Louise was united in marriage to Anthony F. Landowski on June 4, 1959 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport. Together, they made their home in Duelm. Louise was a devout member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm. She will be remembered for her good sense of humor and her love of family.

Louise is survived by her children, Angie Jenkins of St. Cloud; Andrew of Mankato; Anthony of Mankato; and Barbara of Apple Valley; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sister, Janet (Michael) Malanson of Guilford, CT; brother, Arthur of St. Paul; sister-in-law, Doreen Thell and nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Anthony; brother, Allen; and sister, Esther Thell.

A special thank you to the staff of Country Manor and St. Croix Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Louise.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.