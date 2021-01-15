Louis George Merkling, 92, St. Joseph

August 12, 1928 - January 14, 2021

Funeral Services will be 12 Noon on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph for Louis George Merkling, age 92, of St. Joseph. Louis passed away January 14 at the VAMC in St. Cloud. Reverend Jerome Tupa, OSB will preside. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph Parish Cemetery in St. Joseph. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Tuesday. Masks will be required.

Louis was born August 12, 1928 near Little Fork, MN to Edwin and Elizabeth (Marx) Merkling. He moved to St. Joseph at the age of 8 to help on the family farms. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He married Georgie Fisketjon on August 22, 1959 in Superior, WI. He worked for Northern States Power, now Excel Energy, for over 30 years, starting in St. Paul and finishing in St. Cloud. He also operated a small hobby farm near St. Joseph.

Louis thought the world of his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed meeting with many friends and retired co-workers at Kay’s Kitchen in the early morning hours, having coffee at the round table. He also enjoyed college football and basketball, often falling asleep to the sounds of the games.

Louis is survived by his children Edwin (Linda), Kristy (Mark) Schenk and Carl (Sarah), six grandchildren Trenton (Vanessa), Brandon (Amy), Tristin (Dave), Allison (Karl), Andrew and Lillie, and great granddaughters Grace and Kaya.

Preceding Louis in death were his parents, wife Georgie (1997), and sisters Margaret, Frances and Marion.

The family would like to thank all the staff at the VA Building 49-1 for the outstanding care they gave our dad, it is very much appreciated. Thank you.