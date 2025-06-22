ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- There was a million-dollar winning Powerball ticket in Minnesota on Saturday night.

The ticket was sold at Cottage Grove Holiday in Cottage Grove.

The numbers drawn were 3, 16, 32, 52, 62 and Powerball 24.

A $2 million winning ticket was also sold in Tennessee for Saturday night's drawing. However, the jackpot was not won, so it grew to an estimated $128 million for the next drawing on Monday night.

There was also a winning ticket on Friday night in the North 5 game. A ticket worth $99,574 was sold at the HolidayStation Store in Shakopee.

Meanwhile, a winning $100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Minnesota is set to expire in just a couple of days. The ticket was sold at the Speedway in White Bear Lake for the drawing on June 24th, 2024.

In Minnesota, lottery players have one year to claim prizes. The prize must be claimed at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville.

Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data.

READ RELATED ARTICLES