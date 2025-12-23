ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- The Powerball jackpot keeps growing for what could be a huge Christmas prize for someone.

But we did have a pair of lucky lottery winners in Minnesota for Monday night's drawing.

The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a winning $50,000 ticket sold at the Casey's General Store in Little Falls. Another ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Speedway in Maple Grove.

In Minnesota, prize claims must be submitted within one year of the drawing date. Prizes $50,000 and below can be claimed by mail or at any regional office. It is recommended that winners call ahead to check hours and to make an appointment.

Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data.

Powerball could deliver the ultimate life-changing prize this Christmas Eve. The estimated jackpot is $1.70 billion for Wednesday night’s drawing. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $781.3 million.

Wednesday’s jackpot ranks as the fourth largest in Powerball history and among U.S. lottery games.

Historically, the Powerball jackpot has been won once on Christmas Eve (2011) and four times on Christmas Day (1996, 2002, 2010, and 2013).

Record U.S. Lottery Jackpots

$2.04 Billion – Powerball – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.787 Billion – Powerball – Sept. 6, 2025 – MO, TX $1.765 Billion – Powerball – Oct. 11, 2023 - CA $1.70 Billion est. – Powerball – Dec. 24, 2025