ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- There was a pair of lucky lottery winners in Minnesota on Wednesday night.

In the Gopher 5 game, a winning ticket worth $187,366 was sold at the Kwik Trip store in Stacy.

Get our free mobile app

The Gopher 5 jackpot now resets to $100,000 for the next drawing. Drawings are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 6:17 p.m.

In the Powerball game, a winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold at Bill's Superette in Champlin.

No one won the Powerball jackpot in Wednesday night's drawing, so the estimated jackpot grows to $700 million for the next drawing on Saturday.

In Minnesota, lottery players have one year to claim prizes. The prize must be claimed at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville within one year of the draw date.

Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data.

Come Visit Princeton, Minnesota With Us

In Minnesota, lottery players have one year to claim prizes. The prize must be claimed at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville within one year of the draw date.

Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data.