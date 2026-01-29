April 7, 1946 - January 23, 2026

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 3, 2026, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Lorraine L. Penly, age 79. Lorraine, embraced by her family, peacefully entered eternal rest Friday, January 23, 2026, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in Saint Augusta. Father Scott Pogatchnik will officiate, and burial will be at Benton Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, February 2, 2026, and one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Lorraine was born April 7, 1946, in Saint Cloud to James and Martha (Doeden) Warrick. She met her husband of 58 years Bobby Penly while he tended bar at the Blue Eagle Bar (now Jimmy’s) in Sauk Rapids. Love was in the air, and they married on September 9, 1967, in Sauk Rapids. Lorraine was a homemaker, and she was passionate about Motherhood, teaching her children the way of love, compassion, and kindness. One of her favorite things in life was being social, enjoying a good kaffeeklatsch with friends and family. Lorraine was a courageous, gentle, kind, playful, sociable, and loving woman. She had two lifelong best friends who meant the World to her, Doris (Dori) Mahoney and Sharon Loranger.

Lorraine had a most wonderful childhood, raised with five remarkable siblings, by parents like no other. The love she held in her heart for her parents (Martha & James) was boundless. She thoroughly enjoyed telling the story of Dad bringing home a full size paper grocery bag filled with candy every payday. He would walk in, hand Martha his paycheck and empty the bag of candy onto the kitchen table for his kids. Her mom would then tell the kids, now each of you take two pieces and I’ll put the rest away for later. Her parents and her siblings were the salt of the Earth, and her memories of this time in her life were always held closest to her heart.

Lorraine absolutely loved animals, with a special place in her heart for her childhood cats Bootsy and Roma Jack, talking about them for nearly seventy years. Another great love in her life were her six furry wagin’ tail children Brandy, Shadow, Whitney, Uno, Iya, and Echo; whom she raised and loved as family. She always knew all the words, as she would sing along with Elvis whenever his songs would play. She collected 45 vinyl in the early years and never stopped loving Elvis’ music. Though in recent years it was said Elvis may be getting a little jealous over her love of Garth Brooks’ songs. Either way, her love of music and dancing was profound. One of her most cherished memories was of going to the Cold Spring Ballroom as a teenager with her friends and family to dance. Oh, she loved to dance.

Mom, now and forever you live in our hearts and in our souls, and in those of everyone who ever knew you, may we forever dance to your memory. Love you Ma.

Lorraine is survived by her husband (58 years), Bobby Penly of Sauk Rapids; daughter, Tonya (Michael) Distad of Little Falls; sons, Bradley Penly of Saint Cloud, Robert G. Penly of Sauk Rapids, Andrew Penly of Shawnee OK; grandchildren, Joseph, Jami, Alexis, Bridgette, and Joshua; great-grandchildren, Hazel and Evan; sister, Beverly Justin of Merrifield.

She is preceded in death by her parents James and Martha; brothers, Jim and Eugene (Bones); sisters, Shirley (Cookie) Smolnik and Delores (Shorty) Wainright.

Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org)