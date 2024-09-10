Lorraine M. Swick, 72, Foreston

December 29, 1951 - September 10, 2024

Lorraine M. Swick, of Foreston, died on September 8, 2024 unexpectedly at M Fairview St. John’s Hospital in Maplewood, MN. Lorraine was also known as Lorraine McCarthy and Lorraine Wittner.

She was born on December 29, 1951 in Saint Boniface, Manitoba, Canada as Marie Lorraine Therese McCarthy. She moved to Cass Lake, Minnesota in 1968 where she raised her family and lived for 24 years. She moved to New Brighton, Minnesota in 1992, Gordon, Wisconsin in 2003 and then to Foreston, Minnesota in 2010.

She was employed with the State of Minnesota in various capacities for 18 years. She worked for Wausau Paper for four and a half years, then Links Snacks, Inc for a year in Wisconsin. When she moved to Foreston she worked for Tammy’s Management Company.

She is survived by her son, Randy (Jang) Wittner, daughters Tammy Gehrke, Pamela Wittner, and Penny (Dave) Vikre. Her grandchildren: Bryan Gehrke, Mya Oxendine, Heather (Zach) Schulte, Logan (Tessah) Vikre, Ryan Patrick-Wittner, Alyssa Wittner and Jaden Wittner and one great grandson, Rhyett Vikre. Her sisters Doris (Al) Dubert, Louise Beaudry, Evelyn (Den) Wall, Florence (Mike) LaPointe, brothers John McCarthy and Marcel McCarthy.

She is preceded in death by her beloved parents, Emilien Rosaire McCarthy and Rose (Fiola) McCarthy, brothers Norman, Ron and Dennis McCarthy and sister Annette McCarthy.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and had a special place in her heart for each and every one of them. She loved to travel and appreciated the simple things in life. She had brunch weekly with her son and worked with her daughter running her property management company. She touched many lives and will truly be missed.

The celebration of life will be held on September 28th 2024 at the Foley Funeral Home, 221 2nd Avenue, Foley Minnesota at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Service with Dignity provided by Foley Funeral Home.