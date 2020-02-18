Lorraine E. Meyer, 93, Princeton

January 15, 1927 - February 13, 2020

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church in Princeton for Lorraine E. Meyer, 93, of Princeton who passed away at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Pastor Steve Tischer will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery. Friends and relatives may visit from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home and also one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday morning. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Princeton.

Lorraine was born on January 15, 1927, in Bock to Arthur and Ethel (Johnson) Skoglund. She married her sweetheart, Bennie Meyer, on October 8, 1949, and the couple made their home on the farm in Princeton raising dairy cows and later a Christmas Tree Farm. Lorraine worked hard as a homemaker and loved to sew, bake, knit, and was an excellent cook to anyone that visited their house. It seemed at any given moment she could whip up the best fried chicken or homemade roast with all of the fixings. She was a very loving and kind woman with a wonderful smile who loved being involved and serving within her church community at Zion Lutheran. Lorraine and Bennie would dance the night away every Saturday night for years, and she was also active in the Homemaker’s Club with her many friends. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family and spent many summers making memories with kids and grandkids at the family cabins on Long Lake and Mille Lacs.

Survivors include her children, Connie (Mark) Kelley of Sauk Rapids, Dennis (Brenda) of Cottage Grove, OR, Jeffrey (Kari) of Princeton, and Susie (Jim) Peterson of Princeton; eight grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bennie in 2016; sister, Florence Norrgard; infant granddaughter, Melissa; and infant grandson, Jeremy.