Lorraine C. Kloeppner Euteneuer, 95, Sauk Rapids

January 27, 1927 - August 18, 2022

attachment-Lorraine Euteneuer loading...

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Lorraine C. Kloeppner Euteneuer, 95, of Sauk Rapids will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Lorraine passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Interment will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Monday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Lorraine was born on January 27, 1927 in Watertown, Minnesota to the late Elmer and Agnes (Speckel) Kommer. She was raised in Delano. Lorraine married Alphonse Kloeppner on June 7, 1947 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Minneapolis. He died on August 17, 1972. She later married Harold Euteneuer on June 5, 1976 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Minneapolis. Lorraine lived in Minneapolis for 30 years, moving to St. Cloud in 1978 and to the Russell Arms Apartments in Sauk Rapids in 1995. She was a member of St. John Cantius Parish and Rosary Sodality, St. Ann Mission Group and the St. Cloud VFW #428 Auxiliary.

Lorraine enjoyed sewing and embroidery; making dish towels, pillowcases and stuffed animals for family. She also enjoyed gardening and canning; she was known for her delicious tomato jelly. Above all, she treasured spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her sons, James Kloeppner of St. Cloud, David (Karen) Kloeppner of St. Michael; grandchildren, Paula Tracy, Pamela Pleasants, Rebecca Christensen, Nikkole Schooler, Michael Kloeppner, Melissa Gribb; many great and great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Alphonse in 1972 and Harold in 2008; granddaughter, Robin May Kloeppner; and siblings, Margaret Yanta, Elmer Kommer Jr., Delores Schreifels.

A heartfelt thank you to Good Shepherd Community, St. Cloud Hospital and CentraCare Hospice.