August 3, 1958 – June 19, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home

Memorial Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2026 at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Joseph for Lorilee E. “Lori” Posterick, age 67, of St. Joseph, who passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Friday, June 19, 2026 at her home. Reverend Susie Putzke will officiate. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Lori was born on August 3, 1958 to Leo and Helen (Bachel) Lipinski in St. Cloud, Minnesota. She grew up in Rockville in a beautiful home next to the Rockville Quarry and later graduated from ROCORI High School in 1976. She was united in marriage to Loren Mohs; they later divorced. To this union, they had three children, Jessica, Jaime and Ben. Later on in her life, she was united in marriage to Jeff Posterick; and they later divorced. To their union, their son, Zachary was born. Lori worked as a Laser Printer Operator for Nahan Printing, retiring in 2024 after 30 plus years of service.

Lori was a loving mother, grandmother and friend who loved to spend time with her family and friends. She enjoyed telling stories and sharing jokes, often highlighting her wonderful sense of humor and quick wit. She also enjoyed going swimming (floating) at the Quarries, attending concerts, tending to her flower garden, doing woodworking projects, playing games, especially horseshoes, darts and BINGO and cheering for the Minnesota Vikings. She will be remembered for her love of family and her excellent cooking, especially Russian spaghetti, lasagna and homemade pizza.

She is survived by her three children, Jessica (Rick) Wilson, Jaime (John Beringer) Mohs and Ben (Shannon Young) Mohs; grandchildren, Brenna, Jonah and Zander; siblings, Rita (Rich) Menke, Leon (Jayee) Lipinski, Bob (Carol) Lipinski, Dan (Patti) Lipinski, and Kathy (Terry) Kelley; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Zachary Posterick; brother, Michael Lipinski and sister, Pat (Al) Schug.

A special thank you to the staff of CentraCare Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Lori.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.