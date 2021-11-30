Loria L. “Cookie” Manna-Larimer, 64, Rice

May 25, 1957 - November 27, 2021

Memorial services celebrating the life of Loria L. “Cookie” Manna-Larimer, 64, of Rice will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021 at the Daniel Funeral Home Chapel in St. Cloud. Loria passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Loria was born on May 25, 1957 in Pine River, Minnesota to the late John and Barbara (Skudlarek) Van Havermaet. She graduated from Apollo High School and attended the St. Cloud Technical College. She was employed at the St. Cloud Hospital for over 30 years. Loria was an exceptional caregiver going above and beyond each and every day. She married the love of her life, Ron Larimer, on June 18, 2004 in Foley.

Loria enjoyed fishing, playing cards, her flower gardens and watching birds. Above all she treasured spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Tracey (Keith) Robak of Rice, Jeremy Manna of California, Melissa Manna of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Kevin, Trever, Shadow, Arianna, Angelina, Christian; siblings, Bev Torgrimson, Gene (Mary) Van Havermaet, Nora Markfort (John), Gale (Wayne) Brissett; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ron; and siblings, Jody, Tina, Leroy and LouAnn.

Memorials are preferred.