Loretta “Mary” Laabs, 58, St. Cloud

March 14, 1966 – January 16, 2025

A Memorial Service to honor the life of Loretta “Mary” Laabs will be held at Waterfront Bar & Supper Club, 13195 Bayview Road, South Haven, MN 55382 at 5:00 pm on Tuesday, January 21, 2025. A celebration will follow at Rollie’s, at 940 35th Ave NE Sauk Rapids, MN 56379.

Mary was born on March 14, 1966, and passed away peacefully on January 16, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

Mary dedicated over 30 years of her life to nursing, a profession that reflected her compassionate nature and commitment to caring for others. She was not only a devoted nurse but also a proud grandmother, cherished by her grandchildren Layla, Tucker, Cheyenne, Kinsley, Wesley, and Oliver.

Mary was a kind-hearted wild woman, known for her thoughtful and spontaneous spirit. She had a unique ability to observe the world around her, always eager to be at the center of the action and fun. Her vibrant personality and zest for life left a lasting impression on everyone who knew her.

She is survived by; her beloved children, son Shawn Laabs, daughter Heidi Laabs, and son Jimmy Laabs. Mary was preceded in death by; her father, Duane Hallett, and her mother, Helen Hallett.

She will be deeply missed and forever remembered.