Loren Silvernail, 88, Sauk Rapids

April 15, 1936 - May 21, 2024

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 15, 2024 at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home chapel for Loren Silvernail who passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. A visitation will be held from 11:00 to 1:00, followed by a 1:00 service and refreshments.

Loren was born in St. Cloud, MN on April 15, 1936 to John and Mabel (Hammer) Silvernail. He married Terry Trutwin, and they had one daughter, Shelly. He later married Jeanette “Nettie” Stueve and had two children, Daniel and Jill. He remained friends with Terry and Nettie until the end of his life.

He attended St. Anthony’s grade school, Cathedral High School, and St. Cloud Vocational School. He served in the US Marine Corps from 1954 to 1958. He was a painter for 8 years, spending many hours hanging fearlessly from bridges while working for his dad’s bridge painting business. He also painted several towers throughout his lifetime, the last being the old KCLD tower on Roosevelt Road in St. Cloud when he was 69 years old.

He was a draftsman for 30 years, working for Dezurik in Sartell, Frigidaire in St. Cloud, and lastly at St. Cloud State University, where he worked for 27 years. He was offered early retirement at age 59, and took full advantage of it. He spent many winters down south, met a lot of friends during his travels, and kept in touch with a few of them until the very end.

In 2018, his RV broke down on the way to Texas (at Prairie’s Edge Casino, no less), so he sold it and stayed in the St. Cloud area full-time. Anyone who knew Loren knew he loved cribbage. He played in 3 tournaments a week, and with the help of Metro Bus Dial-a-Ride, was able to continue doing so until 2 weeks before he passed away. He also loved the casino, taking many trips “up north” to Grand Casino Mille Lacs. During his lifetime he enjoyed fishing, cross country skiing, tennis, hiking, and biking. He was still biking all over town until the age of 84.

Loren’s last couple of years were spent at Good Shepherd, first in the apartments, and later in the nursing home. He spread his laughter and joy to everyone who crossed his path. He lived each day like it was a gift, and encouraged others to do the same; that just because they were in a nursing facility, they still had a lot of living to do. He loved the staff, and appreciated everything they did for him. He will be truly missed by all.

He is survived by his 3 kids whom he loved dearly, Shelly Silvernail (Blair Moe) of St. Louis Park, MN, Dan Silvernail of Milwaukie, OR, and Jill Silvernail of St. Cloud, MN; 2 grandchildren he adored, Shelly’s daughter Sonja, and Dan’s son Joshua; nieces and nephews; and many friends, new and old. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mabel, who passed when he was very young. His father John, and his stepmother of many years, Ione (Martini) Silvernail. His brother Roger who died in Korea. His sister Jeanne Knopik, her husband Alex, and their children Gail and Paulette. His sister Joan Nordin, her husband Al, and their children Kathy and Debbie. His Brother Jake and his wife Arleene. His sister Pat Athen and her husband Vern.

We would like to send a heartfelt thank you to Good Shepherd Nursing Home. The quality of care and loving kindness of the staff were amazing beyond words. And to the CentraCare Hospice staff who were absolutely wonderful not only to Loren, but to his daughter, checking in on her to make sure that she too was doing OK.