October 28, 1932 - September 20, 2025

Loren Abbott, a kind-hearted and independent man of unwavering spirit, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, September 20, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. He was 92 years old, born on October 28, 1932.

A man of good morals, strong values, and a quick wit, Loren will be remembered for his generous spirit and his willingness to help others whenever he could. He had a passion for the open road and spent a remarkable portion of his life behind the wheel, seeing the country in many roles. Most recently, and for many years, he was a charter bus driver for the Elk River, Minnesota, school district. He took immense joy in safely transporting students to hockey games, camps, field trips, and countless other adventures, driving until the remarkable age of 89.

Loren’s roots were in the Iowa farmland where he grew up, fostering a lifelong love for farming and building things with his hands. He was a skilled craftsman who even designed the family home where he spent his final days. He moved to Minnesota to attend college, where he met the love of his life, Barbara Jackson. They married and built a beautiful family together.

Even as his health declined, Loren’s resilient and independent spirit shone through. He was lovingly cared for at home by his grandson, Josh, and his family, where he continued to navigate life on his own terms, often scooting around the house on his trusty “4-wheeler” walker with a smile and a funny remark always at the ready.

Loren was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; and his daughter Nancy Erstad. He is survived by Lyle Erstad, Cindy and David Nath, Kiara Nath, Allana and Shawn Bell, Stephanie Stephen, Rachel and Joel Hankinson, Angie and Mark Burns, Corinne and Rich Brummond, Jeanette and Jeff McGie, Marissa Stephen, Gretchen and Scott Saflarski, David and Meghan Erstad, Anna and Timothy Schieck, Clarissa and Ben Scott, Teresa Abbott, Joshua Abbott and Rian Higgins; and many other close family members who were blessed by his life.

Loren’s family is currently finalizing arrangements to celebrate his incredible life. Details regarding the service will be shared later.

He will be profoundly missed, but the memory of his kindness, his laughter, and his love for the journey will live on in all who knew him.