Looks Like Minnesota State Fair has Solved their Security Issue

This has been a thing. And why has it been a thing this late in the game, I have no idea. Seems like bad planning. The question just a few weeks ago was "who is going to police the state fair". Because no police, no fair. They now it sounds like they have that issue settled.

Ramsey County Sheriff's Office has been handling the security at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds for non related fair activities. And now, they will most likely be handling the security for the actual 12 days/nights of the fair.

Get our free mobile app

KARE 11 spoke with Sheriff Bob Fletcher about a month ago, and at that time he said that he would provide deputies and officers from Ramsey County and other agencies.

There have been comments made about people concerned about safety at the fair considering the crime hike in the twin cities area. According to the State Fair website, there will be heightened security at the gates including enhanced metal detectors, upgraded technology with better communication, and body cameras on security.

When entering the fair be prepared to have anything you are bringing into the fair searched. That does include purses and backpacks, coolers (although why would you bring that in) and any other bag or package.

There will be some other changes that will be made because of the pandemic, some changes are because of just regular operational changes and some are to hopefully improve the fair. You can check out the changes that have been made on the fair's website.

FireFest 2021 Brought the Heat to Cold Spring