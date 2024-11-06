Lonnie Jerome Hoy, 69, Benson

1955 - 2024

Lonnie Jerome Hoy, 69, of Benson, MN passed away on Sunday, November 3rd surrounded by loved ones.

He was born in Willmar, Minnesota in 1955 to Clarice Corinne Hoy (Pederson) and Leo Henry Hoy Jr. both of Willmar. He enjoyed working with hands and building things, drawing, playing Chess, chocolate, and a good cup of coffee.

Lon was proceeded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sister: Vicki Madsen of Willmar, MN, his children: Shawna Hoy of Fulda, MN, Tonya Hoy of Mound, MN, ReAnn Wright of Slayton, MN, Kandice Wright of Slayton, MN, Benjamin Wick of St. Cloud, MN, and his grandchildren.

Please join us in remembering Lon for a Celebration of Life on Saturday, November 9th at 1:00 pm at the Fulda American Legion, 106 W Front St, Fulda, MN 56131.