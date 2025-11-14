GORDON TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Long Prairie woman was hurt when her minivan struck a deer on Friday morning.

The crash happened northeast of Osakis just after 8:30 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 49-year-old Rita Haben was westbound on Highway 27 when she struck the animal. Haben was taken to the hospital in Long Prairie to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in the van, 22-year-old Rachel Haben of Long Prairie, was not hurt in the collision.

Both women were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

