Lois M. Modeen, 86, Maple Grove

June 20, 1934 - June 2, 2021

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held at 10:00 AM on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at the Barrett Family Farm at 24900 Llama St. NW, Zimmerman, MN, 55398, for Lois M. Modeen, age 86, who passed away peacefully on June 2, 2021, surrounded by family at The Wellstead of Rogers. A Time of Sharing will be at 11:00 AM at the Barrett Family Farm. Burial will be in Livonia Cemetery.

Lois Mae Barrett was born to George and Esther (Peterson) Barrett on June 20, 1934, in Princeton. She grew up on her family farm where she learned a lot about being hard-working and determined from her brothers and being an amazing homemaker from her mother. At age 16, she was named Ms. Crown in the 1949 Centennial Celebration. After graduating from high school, she met the love of her life, Richard Frank Modeen, while dancing at the Kitten Club. After staying connected through letters while he was in the Army, they were married on July 20, 1952, in Minneapolis. They went on to raise their family of three children together.

Lois was known to be an amazing homemaker, and she worked hard every day to care for her family in every way. She was an outstanding baker and was well known for her array of Christmas cookies. She was an adventurer, and she and Richard loved to travel together all over the world. They were snowbirds most of their retired life spending time with their friends, children, and grandchildren. In her later years, she especially loved to travel with her son to help establish his home in Montana. Lois was an avid gardener and loved all kinds of flowers. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend to all who knew her.

Lois is survived by her children, Kathy (Greg) Harvey of Ramsey, Rick Modeen of Maple Grove, and Liann (Scott) Smith of Ellensburg, WA; grandchildren, Justin Harvey, Sarai (Matthew) Childs, Amy (Jordan) Johnson, and Laura (Jordan) Lamborn; six great-grandchildren; and siblings, Dale (Betty) Barrett, Dennis (Sandy) Barrett, and Dean (Peta) Barrett.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Richard.