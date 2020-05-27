Lois (Flicker) Prozinski, 86, Little Falls

April 18, 1934 - May 24, 2020

Lois (Flicker) Prozinski, 86-year-old resident of Little Falls went to her heavenly home on Sunday, May 24 at Little Falls Care Center in Little Falls, MN. A Memorial Service will be held at a later time.

Lois was born on April 18, 1934 to the late Alfred and Alvina (Schmidtbauer) Flicker in Pierz, MN where she grew up on the family farm. She was baptized at St. John’s Catholic Church in Lastrup, MN and attended a little country school close to home. Lois was married to Joseph Prozinski Jr. on May 31, 1955 at St. John’s Catholic Church and made their home in Randall, MN and then in Little Falls. They later divorced. Lois was a devoted and loving mother to her children. She loved writing poems, cooking, letter writing, bringing flowers to the nursing home residents, socializing with dear friends, taking photos, gardening, calligraphy, embroidery and the love of books. Lois also worked in Direct Sales for Avon, Tupperware and Queensway Clothing. Lois especially loved to travel and never met a stranger, becoming a friend to all she met. She would gather names, birthdates and addresses of people, whether it was passenger on an Amtrak train or a person in the store. Lois had a special ministry of remembering everyone’s birthday or anniversary. If you knew Lois, you were always a recipient of her love in the form of a card or letter yearly. Lois was also known for her sense of humor and her wit, making the ones around her laugh. She especially loved her grandchildren - they fondly remember always receiving a crisp two dollar bill in their birthday cards. Whenever Grandma Lois came to visit, driving in her trusty green car, the grandkids would run through the house yelling, “Big green car alert, big green car alert!!” Summers were filled by going to garage sales, driving around in her car, sitting on the green round pillow. When visiting in the summer months, we would pick flowers in the fields, go to the zoo, played dress up and helped grandma hang her freshly washed sheets to be lined dried in the wind. Many times she would sing the song to her grandchildren, “Jesus Loves Me.” She would often ask as well, “Do you know the Lord’s phone number?” Its Jeremiah 33:3. Call on me and I will answer. Lois loved the Lord. She became a born again Christian in 1973 and was a faithful Christian the rest of her life. She attended the United Pentecostal Church and Assembly of God. She will be missed and in our hearts forever.

Lois is survived by her daughters, Londa (Tim) Welter of Little Falls, Lisa (Dave) Lawrence of Lewiston, ID, Joelle (Doug) Zylka of Little Falls, Michelle (Damon) Dearmon of Lakeville; sister, Phyllis (Duane) Posterick of Lake Stevens, WA; sister-in-law, Marilyn Flicker of St. Paul, MN; grandchildren, Sarah (Welter) Michels, Melissa Lawrence, Heather (Lawrence) Gomez, Bethany (Lawrence) Pederson, Nathan Lawrence, Stephanie (Chatfield) Wall, Thomas Chatfield, Bradley Chatfield, Zachary Dearmon, Lauren Dearmon; great-grandchildren, Gillian and Phoebe Michels, Nora and Landon Pederson, Wesley and Klara Wall and Dexter Chatfield.

She was preceded in death by her parents, infant son, Mark, ex-husband, Joseph Prozinski Jr; brother, Lyle Flicker; sisters, Vernell Nelson and Yvonne Eberly.