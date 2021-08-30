Lois A. Zwilling, 74, Cold Spring

December 15, 1946 - August 25, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Lois A. Zwilling age 74, who died Wednesday at Edenbrook of St. Cloud. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

A visitation will begin after 9:30 a.m. in the church narthex.

Lois was born on December 15, 1946, in Collegeville, MN to Mathias A. and Mary (Bernard) Zwilling. She worked at Hapeth Pharmacy in St. Cloud for many years and volunteered for many organizations. One of Lois’s greatest tributes was raising funds for Freedom Flight.

She is survived by her brother, Matt, Jr (Mary) Zwilling, brother-in-law, Tom Herzing and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Rita, Doris, Verna, Mary, Marlene, Gerald, and Donald; nephews, Ken and Leon and niece, Lois.