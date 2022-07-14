Loggers Snap Rox’ 7-Game Win Streak

The St. Cloud Rox lost 5-3 at home to the La Crosse Loggers to snap their 7-game win streak to start the 2nd half of the season. St. Cloud led 3-2 after 7 innings before the Loggers scored 2 runs in the 8th inning and 1 more in the 9th.

Trevor Austin had 2 hits, John Nett added 1 hit and 1 run scored and both Carson Keithly and Charlie Condon added 1 RBI for the Rox. Joseph Brandon threw the first 5 innings with no runs allowed with 7 strikeouts. Enrique Ozoa allowed 2 earned runs in 1 inning to take the loss for St. Cloud.

The Rox are 7-1 in the 2nd half of the season and 32-9 overall. The Rox will play at Eau Claire at 6:35, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:05.