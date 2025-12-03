The cold weather has moved in, but with the cold comes fun outdoor activities like sledding, snow angels, and snowmen. We should soon have ice on the lakes for fishing, and skating too. It is your last weekend to catch Annie at the Paramount Center for the Arts, and The Naughty List 2 is at Gnarly Bard Theatre, plus there is the Totally Awesome 80s Christmas Show at Pioneer Place on 5th. More holiday shows are just around the corner, and don't forget about Jingle and Mingle in Sauk Rapids this weekend. Check out The Weekender's picks for some additional fun below:

TSM STC TSM STC loading...

Richard Bell on Unsplash Richard Bell on Unsplash loading...

Make your very own Christmas cards to send out at this art event on Saturday. Head down to the B-Side Indie Music Café and learn how to carve your cards with artist Brea Rhodes. The class will have you carve a 5 X 7 holiday-themed linoleum block and transfer the image over to a one-of-a-kind Christmas card you can mail out to family and friends. They will have some images available to transfer to the blocks, but you can bring in your own, too. You will make some cards at the event, but then get to bring the block home, so you will be able to make more. The cost to attend is $40, and they ask that you register ahead of time.

Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Sysco Sysco loading...

Looking for some ideas for new holiday snacks and treats to bring to the table this Christmas? Sysco’s Retail Store has you covered on Friday with their Holiday Taste Testing. Head into the store to sample some of their seasonal delights like Pig Wings, Bacon-Wrapped Turkey, Blueberry and White Raspberry Scones, and more holiday-inspired favorites. Then pick up some of the snacks you like best. Free to attend, but no squealing on me if you duck out of work to attend.

Friday: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Ben Soyka on Unsplash Ben Soyka on Unsplash loading...

Take part in a unique city holiday celebration just down Highway 23. The City of Richmond will host its annual Treemedous Who-Ville night on Friday. The event will feature a wide array of activities like sleigh rides, toasted marshmallows, a petting zoo, and honored guests like Santa. There will be a “special guest” as well so you can guess who that will be. See downtown Richmond transform into a real-life Who-ville. Free to attend.

Friday: 4:30 – 7:00 p.m.

St. Paul River Centre St. Paul River Centre loading...

Literally gear up at one of the nation’s largest Ice Fishing and Winter Sports shows at the River Centre in St. Paul. Over 190 exhibitors, including 39 new vendors, will showcase everything winter sports related, from fish houses to underwater cameras to rods and reels and more. Plus, there are big and small prizes throughout the weekend. The first 200 people through the door on Friday and Saturday will receive a show-only prize, and you can enter to win the Ultimate Fishing Giveaway for a half-day fishing trip with expert guide Matt Johnson and a fishing package valued at over $2,000. Tickets are $16 for adults, $6 for kids between the ages of 6 and 12, and free for kids under 5.

Friday: 1:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Como Park Zoo and Conservatory Como Park Zoo and Conservatory loading...

Get into the holiday spirit with a 100-year-old tradition in St. Paul. The Como Park Zoo and Conservatory’s annual Holiday Flower Show kicks off on Friday. The first show took place back in 1925 and is always a hit. The show will feature hundreds of poinsettias on display in the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory, including a lot of varieties like Prestige Maroon, Jubilee Red, and Green Envy. There will also be variegated foliage, red kalanchoe, and pink euphorbias joining all the poinsettias on display. Don’t fret if you can’t make it this weekend; the Holiday Flower Show runs through January 4th. Free to attend.

Daily: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

