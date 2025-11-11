ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The musical "Annie" about an orphan with big dreams and a bold spirit is getting ready to take the stage.

Great Theatre's production will be at the Paramount Center for the Arts for 11 public performances over three weekends, plus three sold-out school matinees.

Spokeswoman Kendra Norton Dando says the popular musical attracted a lot of people to audition for roles in the show.

Yes, Annie is one that brings people in from all over the place. It's a show that we have been applying to produce for the last five seasons, and it's been denied every time because it's been out on tour or there have been professional productions. So, we're excited to be able to do Annie. Yes, we had quite the turnout for this one.

Great Theatre double-cast the roles, allowing twice the number of actors to be in the show. They've been rehearsing several nights a week for about the last six weeks.

Tickets are still available. Dando reminds you to buy your tickets directly through either the Great or Paramount websites.

While "Annie" will take the stage starting next weekend, Great is also beginning rehearsals for "School of Rock", and they just cast "Cabaret".