Weather Announcements for Monday, December 29th, 2025

Weather Announcements for Monday, December 29th, 2025

Jim Maurice - WJON

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Monday, December 29th, 2025.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

MISC:
-- Waite Park Senior Center is closed.

-- -- Catholic Charities Albany and North Branch Senior Dining locations are closed on Monday. No congregate dining or Meals on Wheels delivery out of those two locations.

If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.

YEAR IN REVIEW: 2025 in Powerful Photos

Fueled by a nonstop news cycle, 2025 unfolded in real time with historic change, political tension, and powerful emotion. These photos capture the moments that shaped the year.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: Closings, From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON