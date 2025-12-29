Weather Announcements for Monday, December 29th, 2025
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Monday, December 29th, 2025.
MISC:
-- Waite Park Senior Center is closed.
-- -- Catholic Charities Albany and North Branch Senior Dining locations are closed on Monday. No congregate dining or Meals on Wheels delivery out of those two locations.
If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.
