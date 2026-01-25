Weather Related Announcements for Monday, January 26th, 2026

Weather Related Announcements for Monday, January 26th, 2026

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have weather-related announcements for Monday, January 26th, 2026:

School announcements (2 hours late):
-- Eden Valley-Watkins. No morning preschool
-- Paynesville Area. No morning preschool
-- Prince of Peace Lutheran School in St. Cloud
-- St. John's Prep
-- Sauk Rapids-Rice
-- Sartell-St. Stephen
-- St. Cloud Area Schools

Temperatures will drop to -15 to -25 overnight with wind chills of -25 to -35. A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect through 11:00 a.m. on Monday.

If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.

