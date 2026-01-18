Prep Sports Scores – Saturday, January 17th

Prep Sports Scores &#8211; Saturday, January 17th

A lighter day in prep sports on Saturday, but several area teams were competing in boys' hockey, and St. Cloud Apollo had a nail-biter in boys' basketball.  Check out all the scores from Saturday's action below.

 GIRLS' HOCKEY:

Minnesota River 3, River Lakes 2
Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 5, New Ulm 1
Roseau 6, Brainerd-Little Falls 0

BOYS' HOCKEY:

Dodge County 5, Little Falls 2
East Grand Forks 6, St. Cloud Cathedral 1
St. Cloud Crush 2, Spring Lake Park-Cook Rapids 2
Sauk Rapids-Rice 5, Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 3

BOYS' BASKETBALL:

St. Cloud Apollo 65, Hiwatha Collegiate 63
Little Falls 71, Willmar 58

GIRLS' BASKETBALL:

Zimmerman 59, ROCORI 55
Little Falls 46, Willmar 35
Minnetonka 75, Becker 62

MONDAY'S SCHEDULE:

BOYS' BASKETBALL:

St. Cloud Tech vs. South St. Paul
Foley vs. Holdingford
Mora vs. Royalton

GIRLS' BASKETBALL:

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted vs. Annandale
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg vs. New London-Spicer
Osakis vs. Melrose

