Local Law Enforcement Will Get New Equipment

UNDATED -- A new grant will help the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office and St. Cloud Police fight crime.

The offices will apply for a 2022 Edward Byrne Memorial JAG Program grant of $33,822.00. The money will be split between the two departments.

A news release says the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office will use the money to buy eight Level 3A Ballistic Shields and other materials.

The St. Cloud Police Department will buy a Mobile PRO Systems Sentry 6000 Camera System and other materials.

The program’s website claims the Edward Byrne Memorial JAG Program provides grants to state and local law enforcement agencies nationwide. Byrne, a former New York City Police Officer, was murdered in the line of duty in 1986.