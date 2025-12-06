Prep Sports Scores – Friday, December 5th

The prep games from Friday were highlighted by the local boys' hockey matchup between Sartell and Sauk Rapids-Rice. The game turned out to be pretty lopsided with the Sabres gliding to an easy 10-1 win. Sartell jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first before the Storm's Bryden Prelvitz scored at the 10:57 mark to make it 2-1. It was all Sartell in the 2nd and 3rd with the Sabres scoring 5 times in the 2nd and adding 3 more goals in the 3rd period. Devin Jacobs led the way for Sartell with two goals. Check out all the action from Friday's prep sports schedule below.

BOYS' BASKETBALL:

Marshall 68, St. Cloud Tech 65

Little Falls 66, Grand Rapids 58

Princeton 98, Foley 51

Pierz 60, Royalton 27

Paynesville 74, New London-Spicer 58

Albany 57, Melrose 48

Sauk Centre 70, Legacy Christian Academy 58

GIRLS' BASKETBALL:

Alexandria 57, Sartell 36

Willmar 87, Sauk Rapids-Rice 27

Sauk Centre 73, Legacy Christian Academy 55

New London-Spicer 83, Paynesville 42

Morris-Chokio-Alberta 58, Melrose 56

Kimball 49, Dassel-Cokato 45

BOYS' HOCKEY:

Sartell 10, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

Pine City 6, Becker-Big Lake 2

Orono 7, Little Falls 1

International Falls 13, Mora-Milaca 0

GIRLS' HOCKEY:

Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 2, Moose Lake 1

SCHEDULE FOR DECEMBER 6th:

BOYS' BASKETBALL:

St. Michael-Albertville vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice

New London-Spicer vs. Eden Valley Watikins

Holdingford vs. Upsala

GIRLS' BASKETBALL:

Holdingford vs. Upsala

BOYS' HOCKEY:

WSFLG Blizzard vs. Becker-Big Lake

St. Cloud Crush vs. Anoka

International Falls vs. Mora-Milaca

GIRLS' HOCKEY:

River Lakes vs. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton

Prairie Center vs. Princeton-Big Lake-Becker

