Prep Sports Scores – Friday, December 5th
The prep games from Friday were highlighted by the local boys' hockey matchup between Sartell and Sauk Rapids-Rice. The game turned out to be pretty lopsided with the Sabres gliding to an easy 10-1 win. Sartell jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first before the Storm's Bryden Prelvitz scored at the 10:57 mark to make it 2-1. It was all Sartell in the 2nd and 3rd with the Sabres scoring 5 times in the 2nd and adding 3 more goals in the 3rd period. Devin Jacobs led the way for Sartell with two goals. Check out all the action from Friday's prep sports schedule below.
BOYS' BASKETBALL:
Marshall 68, St. Cloud Tech 65
Little Falls 66, Grand Rapids 58
Princeton 98, Foley 51
Pierz 60, Royalton 27
Paynesville 74, New London-Spicer 58
Albany 57, Melrose 48
Sauk Centre 70, Legacy Christian Academy 58
GIRLS' BASKETBALL:
Alexandria 57, Sartell 36
Willmar 87, Sauk Rapids-Rice 27
Sauk Centre 73, Legacy Christian Academy 55
New London-Spicer 83, Paynesville 42
Morris-Chokio-Alberta 58, Melrose 56
Kimball 49, Dassel-Cokato 45
BOYS' HOCKEY:
Sartell 10, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
Pine City 6, Becker-Big Lake 2
Orono 7, Little Falls 1
International Falls 13, Mora-Milaca 0
GIRLS' HOCKEY:
Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 2, Moose Lake 1
SCHEDULE FOR DECEMBER 6th:
BOYS' BASKETBALL:
St. Michael-Albertville vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice
New London-Spicer vs. Eden Valley Watikins
Holdingford vs. Upsala
GIRLS' BASKETBALL:
Holdingford vs. Upsala
BOYS' HOCKEY:
WSFLG Blizzard vs. Becker-Big Lake
St. Cloud Crush vs. Anoka
International Falls vs. Mora-Milaca
GIRLS' HOCKEY:
River Lakes vs. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton
Prairie Center vs. Princeton-Big Lake-Becker
