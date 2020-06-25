WAITE PARK -- A Little Falls man wanted for allegedly breaking a police officer's arm has been arrested.

Waite Park police say 23-year-old Derek Plante was arrested Wednesday.

According to police, officers responded to Menards for a shoplifting complaint back on January 2nd. Upon arrival, one of the officers discovered Plante near the store and tried to handcuff him.

Plante resisted and the officer's left arm was broken during the struggle. Plant then fled the scene.

He faces charges of 3rd and 4th degree assault.

A second man involved in the incident, 20-year-old Dean Derosier of Little Falls, was arrested back on January 6th.