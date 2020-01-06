Update: One Suspect Arrested, Search Continues for One

WAITE PARK -- One of two men wanted for allegedly shoplifting and then breaking a police officer's arm has been arrested. The city of Waite Park posted on their Twitter account Monday afternoon that 20-year-old Dean Derosier has been located.

They are still searching for 23-year-old Derek Plante. Both men are from Little Falls.

Dean Drosier and Derek Plante (Photo: Waite Park Police)

Officers were called to Menard's, at 251 10th Avenue South, Thursday just before 7:30 p.m. to investigate a shoplifting complaint.

The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

Upon arrival, one of the officers discovered Plante near the store and attempted to handcuff him. Plante resisted and the officer's left arm was broken during the struggle.

The officer was taken to the emergency room for treatment of his injury. Plante fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waite Park Police Department or Tri-County Crime Stoppers.