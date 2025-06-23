Little Falls Man Seriously Hurt in Motorcycle Vs Deer Crash

BELLE PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Another motorcycle versus deer crash in central Minnesota over the weekend.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Forty-two-year-old Paul Wilczek of Little Falls was riding his bike on 173rd Street, approximately three miles northeast of Little Falls, when he struck a deer with his motorcycle.

Wilczek was taken by Mayo Ambulance to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls. He was later airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital.

His current condition is unknown.

