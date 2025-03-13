Litchfield Man Hurt When Gun Accidentally Discharges

DARWIN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Litchfield man was hurt Tuesday when a gun accidentally fired and struck him in the arm.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office responded to a medical call just after 12:00 p.m. at a business in the 64100 block of Highway 12 in Darwin Township.

The sheriff's office says the victim, 48-year-old Joseph Bogatzki, and his coworkers were dismantling a vehicle when they found a gun inside. While removing and handling the gun, it discharged and struck Bogatzki's arm sending him to the Meeker Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office reminds everyone that guns should always be treated as if they are loaded and should be handled with due care.

