Litchfield Man Hospitalized After Car Vs Semi Crash

FOREST CITY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A crash between a car and a semi sent a Litchfield man to the hospital Friday morning.

The crash happened at 6:20 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 24 and 315th Street west of Kingston.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi driven by 41-year-old Joshua Grotewold of Sioux Falls, South Dakota was heading east on Highway 24 while a car driven by 40-year-old Fredy Lumbi-Galeano was northbound on 315th Street. The two vehicles collided in the intersection.

Lumbi-Galeano was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Grotewold was not hurt.

