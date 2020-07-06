Litchfield Man Arrested After Short Police Chase

LITCHFIELD -- A Litchfield man allegedly led a sheriff's deputy on a short chase after a traffic stop.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says the incident began at about 3:30 p.m. on Sunday on Highway 12 and 560th Avenue in Litchfield Township.

Twenty-six-year-old Andrew Dmytruk initially stopped for the deputy and was identified. He then drove away from the traffic stop and the deputy gave chase. As Dmytruk approached another officer who was waiting for the pursuit to pass by, he pulled over and was arrested.

The pursuit lasted approximately two miles.

Dmytruk was booked in the Meeker County jail for charges including fleeing a peace officer and controlled substance violations. Dmytruk made his first court appearance on Monday.