Litchfield Man Arrested After Chase on Stolen Motorcycle

DASSEL -- A Litchfield man is jailed after authorities say he led them on a chase on a stolen motorcycle Thursday.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says a deputy spotted a bike matching the description of one involved in a Wright County chase earlier in the day. The deputy tried to pull the driver over in Dassel just before 1:30 p.m.

The driver fled the scene and a short distance later got off the bike and ran. The sheriff's office says the deputy was able to catch the suspect after a brief foot chase.

The officer arrested 25-year-old Cody Kellerman.

Authorities learned the motorcycle was stolen out of Minneapolis.

Kellerman was booked into the Meeker County Jail on suspicion of drug possession, being a felon in possession of a gun, receiving stolen property, fleeing police, and reckless driving.