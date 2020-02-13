Litchfield Couple Hurt in Rollover Crash

GREENLEAF TOWNSHIP -- A Litchfield couple escaped serious injury after a rollover crash Wednesday evening.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says 65-year-old Eddie Munoz of Litchfield hit an icy patch at the intersection of Highway 22 and 180th Street in Greenleaf Township south of Litchfield and rolled.

The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. when Munoz lost control on the ice and the vehicle flipped.

Munoz and his passenger, 69-year-old Ailein Munoz suffered only minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

