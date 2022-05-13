Lisa M. De La Garza, 45, Sartell

February 17, 1977 - May 11, 2022

Funeral Services will be 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Jubilee Worship Center in St. Cloud for Lisa M. De La Garza, age 45, who passed away Wednesday at her home. Pastor Mark Johnson will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Tuesday at the church in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Lisa was born February 17, 1977 in Albany to Janet Eich. She married Raul De La Garza on August 26, 2000 in St. Cloud. Lisa was a homemaker and lived in the St. Cloud/Sartell area her entire life. She was a member of Jubilee Worship Center where she was involved in Bible study. Lisa enjoyed gardening, church, and spending time with her family. She was loving, caring, supportive, a great listener, helpful, and had a heart bigger than life. She was proud of her children and her home.

Survivors include her husband, Raul of Sartell; children, Izzy, Liana, Rosie, and Geraldo all of St. Cloud, Sabrina (Josh) of Foley, and Julia, Mario, and Emily all of Sartell; mother, Janet Eich of Sartell; and brothers, Chris (Jolene) LeClaire of North Branch and Eric LeClaire of Richmond.

Memorials are preferred to Jubilee Worship Center.