Lisa Demuth Invited To Attend President Trump’s Joint Address

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJON News) -- Cold Spring's Lisa Demuth will be in the audience when President Donald Trump gives his speech to a joint congress.

Sixth District Congressman and Majority Whip Tom Emmer announced the Minnesota Speaker of the House will be one of three people he has invited as guests Tuesday night.

Demuth was also recently named Minnesota Woman of the Year by USA Today.

In a news release, Demuth says,

"I'm honored to attend President Trump's Joint Address to Congress. This is an important opportunity to hear directly from the President and represent the voices of Minnesotans who want a government that is accountable, fiscally responsible, and focused on solutions."

Emmer's other two invited guests are Buzz Schneider and Rob McClanahan both members of the 1980 U.S. Olympic Hockey Team.

For the second consecutive weekend, protesters gathered outside Republican Congressman Pete Stauber's office in Hermantown, marking the largest turnout to date.

Community members expressed their frustration with President Donald Trump and the role he has assigned to Elon Musk and DOGE. They are protesting cuts to Medicaid and veterans' benefits. The protesters pledged to continue gathering every weekend until Stauber agrees to meet with them.

The estimated crowd this weekend reached over 100 community members.

