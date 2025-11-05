COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- Earlier this week, House Speaker Lisa Demuth of Cold Spring announced her run for governor. Wednesday, she stopped by the WJON studio to talk more about her campaign to become the first Republican in 20 years to hold that office, and the first woman ever to be elected as Minnesota's Governor.

She says her priorities are focusing on a better business climate, making life more affordable for families, and improving educational outcomes. She also wants to focus on eliminating the amount of fraud we've had in recent years.

She is one of at least four Republicans in the race right now. She says while it is a "big slate of great Republican candidates", her experience as House Speaker leading the caucus gives her the advantage. She says she is going to seek her party's endorsement at the convention in late May.

With that being said, there is at least one other candidate on the Republican side who has said they are going to go straight to the primary and bypass the endorsement. I intend to seek it and receive it, but I don't want to shut myself out should that look different.

Meaning, she's not ruling out a run in the Republican Primary next summer, if she doesn't get the endorsement.

She says she plans to seek the endorsement of President Donald Trump because of his efforts to secure our borders.

Securing our borders delivers more safety within some of our largest cities. He's been able to broker peace deals, he's used tools such as tariffs that have been effective, they are hard but effective.

Demuth says her leadership style is very collaborative, and she plans to appeal to voters in both greater Minnesota and the metro areas by focusing on the things that appeal to all Minnesotans.