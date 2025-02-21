Minnesota Speaker Of The House Rules Out Run for U.S. Senate

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- Minnesota's Speaker of the House has no interest in running for federal office right now.

Republican Representative Lisa Demuth of Cold Spring tells WJON News she has ruled out a run for the United States Senate in 2026.

I will not be running for U.S. Senate, I can tell you that. I am head down focused right here. Flattering to be considered, maybe a little bit. But yet, it is just such an honor to get to continue to serve 13A and also to be in this role as elected by the House of Representatives.

Senator Tina Smith announced last week that she will not be seeking re-election, creating an open seat.

It is expected to be a crowded field of both Republicans and Democrats vying for that seat, including Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan who has already officially announced her intention to run.

When asked about a potential run for Governor, Demuth was more noncommittal just saying she hasn't given that office too much thought.

Demuth will be the Speaker of the House both during this session and the session next year, making her the highest-ranking elected Republican in Minnesota. She was first elected to the Minnesota House in 2018. She's in her fourth term representing District 13A. Before that, she was a member of the ROCORI school board.

The last time a Republican won a statewide office in Minnesota was when Governor Tim Pawlenty won re-election in 2006.

