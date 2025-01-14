Lisa C. Peterson, 63, St. Cloud

December 25, 1961 - January 12, 2025

A Celebration of Life will be from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Lisa Peterson, age 63, who passed away Sunday, January 12, 2025 at her home. Prayer Service will be at 12:30 p.m. and Rev. Ralph Zimmerman will officiate. Burial will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Becker.

Lisa was born December 25, 1961 in Dickinson, ND to Julian and Ottilia “Tillie” (Burger) Peterson. She worked as a cook for Cash Wise for 19 years. Lisa enjoyed cooking, baking, fishing, playing cards, watching movies, and spending time with her grandchildren. She loved animals especially horses and dogs.

Survivors include her significant other of 20 years, Michael Bretz of St. Cloud; daughter, Nicole Peterson of Sartell; grandchildren, Arianna, Daniel, and Joshua; step children, Brandon, James, and Anna; siblings, Jackie (Edward) Johnson of Becker, Brenda (Donnie) Kissinger of Sauk Rapids, Susy (Greg) Volkers of Sauk Rapids, Sarah (Pete) Storlie of Lindstrom, Lyle (Michelle) Peterson of Lindstrom, Sheri McQuoid of Brainerd, Kathi (Tom) Eull of Forest Lake, and Brad (Mandy) Peterson of Sauk Rapids; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers-in-law, Mike McQuoid and Kenny Alman; and niece, Melanie Peterson.