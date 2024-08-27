Lisa B. Freihammer, 58, Sartell

July 31, 1966 - August 24, 2024

A celebration of life will be held Wednesday August 28, 2024 5:00-8:00pm at Riverside Park in St Cloud for Lisa Freihammer, 58 of Sartell who died peacefully Saturday, August 24, 2024 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta surrounded by those who love her. As Lisa wished, the Celebration of Life will include kite flying, art, music, food and the spreading of joy as she is no longer in pain. Lisa was an artist, an optimist, and a true people person. She spread charismatic joy everywhere she went and truly cared about people and animals. Lisa had some beautifully quirky qualities which made her both interesting and special. Her extensive collection of levels (yes, the kind that tell you if something is straight) brought her great excitement and happiness. She adored Hello Kitty, sushi, museums, and thrift store funky art. She mostly enjoyed celebrating her Husband’s victories whether at work, with triathlons, or with politics. She was his biggest fan, always. We will be celebrating her with joy and good memories.

Lisa was born July 31, 1966 in the Bronx, NY and could turn the New York accent on and off at will. She lived for many years in San Diego, California where she met her husband Troy Freihammer in an unlikely circumstance that set her fate for exuberant happiness for the rest of her life. Troy and Lisa married on September 18, 2004 in St. Cloud and enjoyed nearly twenty years of literal marital bliss. She called him her excellent strong man and she was his everything. This rare, perfect match was a dream come true for both as they shared a love of travel by car, food, and Star Trek. He learned to love old movies from the 30’s, 40’s and 50’s and she came to love Minnesota. Lisa loved all animals, from cats to cows to pigeons; she was known to speak in baby talk to and want to pet every animal she ever saw – including a bison on the side of the road in WY. Troy grew accustomed to this and sometimes had to jump between her and a wild animal to keep her safe! A better pairing of two people has never been made. They appreciated it and recognized their rare gift even as he held her in her final moments.

She is survived by her husband Troy of Sartell; mother-in-law, Veronica Freihammer who became the true Mother Lisa deserved. The Freihammer family took Lisa in, loved her, supported her and truly gave her the family she was yearning for. Family included brothers in law, Trevis and Tyler (Courtney); nieces and nephew, Alexandra, Willow, Josie, and Collin; cousins, Jeff Hickson and Debbie Hickson, and Lauren Sheposh. Lisa also chose dear friends as family and held them close, including Renee from the San Diego years and Becky and Christie from the twenty years in Minnesota who will miss her desperately.

She was preceded in death by her father, Harvey Kawer and father-in-law, Thomas Freihammer.

Donations may be made to the Tri-County Humane Society in Lisa’s name if you wish.