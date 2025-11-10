July 12, 1944 - November 5, 2025

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, November 10, 2025, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Linton “Lint” L. Edgerly, age 81, who passed away on Wednesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Steve Binsfeld will officiate and inurnment will be at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery. Visitation will start at 10:00 am on Monday.

Lint was born on July 12, 1944, to Linton and Eleanor (Shank) Edgerly in St. Cloud. He married his dearly beloved, Carol Paumen, on February 5, 1972, at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church in Maple Lake. Lint served proudly in the United States Army. He worked as a Deputy State Fire Marshall for the state of Minnesota for 21 years, retiring in 2007. Lint dedicated his free time by being a volunteer firefighter, and was proud of earning the Sartell Senior Volunteer of the Year in 2012. He enjoyed golfing, watching TV, motorcycling, traveling, watching SCSU hockey games, and playing cards. Lint would never miss out on a good joke or faking you out on a handshake.

He is survived by his wife, Carol of Sartell; daughters, Lisa (Bryann Schlough) Edgerly of Waconia and Stacy (Jay) Karasch of St. Joe; sisters, Mary Jo Dougherty of St. Cloud and Nancy May (Rod) Bemis of Sartell; grandchildren, Novia and Olly Schlough; and Ellie, Ben, Lauren and Julia Karasch.

Lint is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Hettie Carlson; nephew, Steve Carlson; and his mother and father-in-law.