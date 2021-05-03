Linda Witte, 75, Avon

July 11, 1945 – April 29, 2021

Services celebrating the life of Linda Witte, age 75 of Avon, will be 11:00 AM. Thursday, May 6 at the Avon Community Church. Burial will be in the South Elmdale Community Cemetery. Linda passed away Thursday at the St. Cloud Hospital. There will be a visitation after 9:30 AM, Thursday at the church in Avon. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Linda was born July 11, 1945 in Scottsbluff, NB to Victor and Rosie (Adams) Zwetzig. She grew up in Lead, SD and married Albert Witte on Aug 16, 1964 in Lead. The couple lived in Blooming Prairie before moving to Avon in 1977. Linda worked as a sales associate for Kmart for over 30 years, retiring in 2012. Linda loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed camping with her family at their hunting land. She also enjoyed gardening, doing cross stitch, especially birth announcements for each of her great-grandchildren. She was dearly loved by her family and friends she made along the way. She is a member of the Avon Community Church and she was a volunteer for the Avon Food Shelf and a former member of the Avon Mr. & Mrs. Fishing Club.

Linda is survived by her husband, Al, Avon; her mother, Rosie Zwetzig, Sturgis, SD; her children; Lisa (Charles) Lemke, Melrose; Todd Witte, Waite Park and Mark (Kayla) Witte, Ostego. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren (with one on the way) and her sister, Rose Marie (Larry) Ferguson, Leeton, MO.

She is preceded in death by her father, an infant great-grandchild and her brothers, Gerald Zwetzig and David Zwetzig.