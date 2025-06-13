Linda Marie McManus, 73, Sauk Rapids

June 26, 1951 - June 7, 2025

Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Celebration of Life will be from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 18, 2025 at Harvester Square, 539 East St. Germain Street in St. Cloud, for Linda Marie McManus, age 73, who passed away on Saturday, June 7, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital. There will be a eulogy at 6:00 PM.

Linda was born June 26, 1951 to Leonard and Annette (Jewett) Pupkes in Omaha, Nebraska. She was the oldest, out of ten siblings. Linda attended Holy Name Catholic School in Omaha for 12 years, where she graduated. She attended college at Wayne State, before later transferring, and getting her degree in education from St. Cloud State, majoring in Social Studies and Spanish. She married the love of her life, Bob McManus on July 10, 1982 and were married for over 42 years. Spending her life in the St. Cloud area as a high school teacher, she taught students Social Studies and Spanish at Royalton High School, for over 30 years. Linda loved being a teacher and was proud of all her colleagues at Royalton High School.

Linda loved to travel, especially to Mexico. She also enjoyed biking, going to see live music and hosting dinner parties, as she was a great cook. She was always proud of her daughters and loved to spend time with family, especially her grandchildren. Her warmth, generosity and spirited outlook on life left a lasting impression on all who knew her.

Linda is survived by her husband, Bob of Sauk Rapids; daughters, Hollyn (Shawn) Baron of Litchfield, CT, Marena (Pat) Kleine of Omaha, NE, Madina (Collin) Pickrel of Denver, CO; grandchildren, Julitte, Samson, Crosby, and Colette; brothers, John (Jean) Pupkes of Minneapolis, Kenny Pupkes of Minneapolis; sisters, Kathy (Rob) Riggins of Minneapolis, Patty (Steve) Schaefer of Omaha, NE, Nancy (Matt) Pehl of Fridley, Mary (Jeff) Sutton of Champlin and sister-in-law, Sheryl Pupkes of Plymouth.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Lawrence and Joe and sister, Susan (Terry) Johnson.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Munsinger Clemens Botanical Gardens, in St. Cloud.